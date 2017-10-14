'2 to 3 quakes a day'

/ Front page / News

AN average of two to three earthquakes is recorded on a daily basis in Fiji.

Acting Principal Technical Officer at the Department of Mineral Resources Sakaraia Vunisa said the department had recorded 1294 events for the region and locally since January this year.

"We have earthquakes every day; an average of two to three earthquakes are recorded," he said.

"We have 248 local events and 1046 regional events altogether.

