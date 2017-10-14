Climate, heritage park takes shape at Old Capital

/ Front page / News

Minister for Local Government, Housing, Environment, Infrastructure and Transport Parveen Kumar is met by, from left, Ben Naidu (Venus Shipping) and Uate Vakatalai during the celebrations of the 140th year proclamation of Levuka Town, at Nasau Park in Lev

THE Department of Local Government and Levuka Town Council have commissioned a climate change and heritage park at Levuka.

This was revealed by the Minister for Local Government Parveen Kumar while speaking at the celebration of the Old Capital's 140th year of proclamation at Nasau Park in Levuka last night.

Mr Kumar said the park was well under construction with a welcome and information centre with toilet facilities at the entrance to the town at Nasova.

"The centre and facilities will be almost totally built from recycled and reused material," he said.

"This site, I am told, is built largely from responsibly sourced materials that have reclaimed land using reused fish scrap bins to stop further coastal erosion at the site."

