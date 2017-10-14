Fiji Time: 5:32 PM on Saturday 14 October

Climate, heritage park takes shape at Old Capital

Vishaal Kumar
Saturday, October 14, 2017

THE Department of Local Government and Levuka Town Council have commissioned a climate change and heritage park at Levuka.

This was revealed by the Minister for Local Government Parveen Kumar while speaking at the celebration of the Old Capital's 140th year of proclamation at Nasau Park in Levuka last night.

Mr Kumar said the park was well under construction with a welcome and information centre with toilet facilities at the entrance to the town at Nasova.

"The centre and facilities will be almost totally built from recycled and reused material," he said.

"This site, I am told, is built largely from responsibly sourced materials that have reclaimed land using reused fish scrap bins to stop further coastal erosion at the site."

