Fiji Time: 8:58 PM on Friday 13 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Kumuls rely on experienced players

ALISI VUCAGO
Friday, October 13, 2017

Update: 5:34PM THE Papua New Guinea Kumuls are banking on their good blend of experienced players and long term preparation to take on the Vodafone Fiji Bati in Suva tomorrow.

PNG team manager and professional rugby league footballer John Wilshere said the team was treating the matches as a bit of a trial match for all of their players, testing their fitness levels and combinations.

"The core groups of the players have already played together at the Pacific Test Match in May this year," he said.

"There's probably one or two inclusions to the squad.  We are fairly confident the boys will play well as we are treating the games seriously."

Mr Wilshere added the players came with the understanding that they carried the weight of the nation since Rugby League was their national sport and they would showcase how well the halfs gel well with the overseas based players.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.61810.5991
JPY 56.199953.1999
GBP 0.37220.3642
EUR 0.41860.4066
NZD 0.70080.6678
AUD 0.63640.6114
USD 0.49700.4800

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 6th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 30 officers dismissed from force
  2. $8m drugs seized
  3. Singh resigns
  4. First time
  5. Strike looms
  6. 74 nurses graduate with nursing degrees
  7. Diver dead
  8. Testing ground
  9. Armed conflict laws forum
  10. Children miss out after fire destroys classrooms

Top Stories this Week

  1. Tears of 9 years Sunday (08 Oct)
  2. 'Demolition man' Sunday (08 Oct)
  3. Fiji at heart Tuesday (10 Oct)
  4. Fijian families lose homes in California wildfires Tuesday (10 Oct)
  5. Use card and cash Monday (09 Oct)
  6. Forced sex Saturday (07 Oct)
  7. A-G accuses newspaper of sensationalising story Saturday (07 Oct)
  8. Massive pack Monday (09 Oct)
  9. Mother fights back Tuesday (10 Oct)
  10. 'Hell on Earth' Thursday (12 Oct)