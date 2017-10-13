Kumuls rely on experienced players

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:34PM THE Papua New Guinea Kumuls are banking on their good blend of experienced players and long term preparation to take on the Vodafone Fiji Bati in Suva tomorrow.

PNG team manager and professional rugby league footballer John Wilshere said the team was treating the matches as a bit of a trial match for all of their players, testing their fitness levels and combinations.

"The core groups of the players have already played together at the Pacific Test Match in May this year," he said.

"There's probably one or two inclusions to the squad. We are fairly confident the boys will play well as we are treating the games seriously."

Mr Wilshere added the players came with the understanding that they carried the weight of the nation since Rugby League was their national sport and they would showcase how well the halfs gel well with the overseas based players.