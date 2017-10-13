Navetau villagers attain boat masters licence

Update: 5:28PM PARTICIPANTS of the three week long Boat Master Licence and Restricted Class 6 workshop in Navetau village graduated with certificates today.
Speaking
to graduates Reverend Kolinio Seruvusa told graduates that they needed to put
their hearts into whatever they were doing because there was no work in the
grave where they were all going.
Commissioner North Jovesa Vocea who officiated
at the graduation ceremony told participants that the certificates they received would enable them to generate money and also to further their