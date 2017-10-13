Special Fiji Day treat for students

Update: 5:12PM THE Ministry of Agriculture hosted a late Fiji Day celebration for 47 students of Gospel School for the Deaf on Wednesday.
Director
of the Gospel School for the Deaf, Jim Cooney said the organised event was the
highlight of the Fiji Day celebrations for the students.
"Today
has been wonderful and we had a really good time as the children showed their
excitement and happiness due to the extra mile that the Ministry has taken to
make this Fiji Day celebration an extra special one for our students," said Mr
Cooney.
"The
Ministry of Agriculture, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, hosted
the students to a Fiji Day fun-day at the Ministry's headquarters in Raiwaqa
whereby students, teachers, parents and staff of the ministry participated in
scheduled games and activities."