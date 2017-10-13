Fiji Time: 8:58 PM on Friday 13 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Special Fiji Day treat for students

ALISI VUCAGO
Friday, October 13, 2017

Update: 5:12PM THE Ministry of Agriculture hosted a late Fiji Day celebration for 47 students of Gospel School for the Deaf on Wednesday.

Director of the Gospel School for the Deaf, Jim Cooney said the organised event was the highlight of the Fiji Day celebrations for the students.

"Today has been wonderful and we had a really good time as the children showed their excitement and happiness due to the extra mile that the Ministry has taken to make this Fiji Day celebration an extra special one for our students," said Mr Cooney.

 "The Ministry of Agriculture, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, hosted the students to a Fiji Day fun-day at the Ministry's headquarters in Raiwaqa whereby students, teachers, parents and staff of the ministry participated in scheduled games and activities."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.61810.5991
JPY 56.199953.1999
GBP 0.37220.3642
EUR 0.41860.4066
NZD 0.70080.6678
AUD 0.63640.6114
USD 0.49700.4800

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 6th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 30 officers dismissed from force
  2. $8m drugs seized
  3. Singh resigns
  4. First time
  5. Strike looms
  6. 74 nurses graduate with nursing degrees
  7. Diver dead
  8. Testing ground
  9. Armed conflict laws forum
  10. Children miss out after fire destroys classrooms

Top Stories this Week

  1. Tears of 9 years Sunday (08 Oct)
  2. 'Demolition man' Sunday (08 Oct)
  3. Fiji at heart Tuesday (10 Oct)
  4. Fijian families lose homes in California wildfires Tuesday (10 Oct)
  5. Use card and cash Monday (09 Oct)
  6. Forced sex Saturday (07 Oct)
  7. A-G accuses newspaper of sensationalising story Saturday (07 Oct)
  8. Massive pack Monday (09 Oct)
  9. Mother fights back Tuesday (10 Oct)
  10. 'Hell on Earth' Thursday (12 Oct)