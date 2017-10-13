Special Fiji Day treat for students

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Permanent Secretary for Agriculture, Jitendra Singh and Director of Gospel School for the Deaf, Jim Cooney together with students of Gospel School for the Deaf cut the cake during the celebration. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 5:12PM THE Ministry of Agriculture hosted a late Fiji Day celebration for 47 students of Gospel School for the Deaf on Wednesday.

Director of the Gospel School for the Deaf, Jim Cooney said the organised event was the highlight of the Fiji Day celebrations for the students.

"Today has been wonderful and we had a really good time as the children showed their excitement and happiness due to the extra mile that the Ministry has taken to make this Fiji Day celebration an extra special one for our students," said Mr Cooney.

"The Ministry of Agriculture, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, hosted the students to a Fiji Day fun-day at the Ministry's headquarters in Raiwaqa whereby students, teachers, parents and staff of the ministry participated in scheduled games and activities."