Australian projects in Fiji worth $1.4b

ALISI VUCAGO
Friday, October 13, 2017

Update: 5:01PM THERE have been a total of 336 Australian projects registered in Fiji between 2010 and 2016, worth around FJD$1.4b.

This was said by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama's at the Australia-Fiji Business Council Forum in Sydney today.

Mr Bainimarama said the Government has focused on two fronts, 'realising greater opportunity for Fijians at home and deepening our economic ties abroad, including here in Australia.'

"It's estimated these projects have created nearly 1,500 jobs across our economy in tourism, agriculture, forestry, construction, mining and quarrying," Mr Bainimarama said.

"Now more than ever, savvy Australian business-people, like those here today, are realising that Fiji is more than just a place to kick-back and enjoy paradise, it's a country where they can build their next big business."








