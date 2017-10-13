Australian projects in Fiji worth $1.4b

Update: 5:01PM THERE have been a total of 336 Australian projects registered in Fiji between 2010 and 2016, worth around FJD$1.4b.
This was said by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama's at the
Australia-Fiji Business Council Forum in Sydney today.
Mr Bainimarama said the Government
has focused on two
fronts, 'realising greater opportunity for Fijians at home and deepening our
economic ties abroad, including here in Australia.'
"It's
estimated these projects have created nearly 1,500 jobs across our economy in
tourism, agriculture, forestry, construction, mining and quarrying," Mr
Bainimarama said.
"Now more
than ever, savvy Australian business-people, like those here today, are
realising that Fiji is more than just a place to kick-back and enjoy paradise,
it's a country where they can build their next big business."