Confederacy to launch bilibili race and Rewa festival

Update: 4:05PM MEMBERS of the Burebasaga confederacy have an exciting event to look forward to next week.

The event is the Bilibili race and the Rewa Festival?s social media and logo launch which will take place on October 17.

A statement by the Rewa Festival Organising Committee said the launch will be conducted by the Gone Marama Bale na Roko Tui Dreketi Ro Teimumu Kepa at the Rewa Provincial Council compound in Lomanikoro, Rewa.

"The Rewa Festival is the inaugural event for the province of Rewa with the involvement of all of Burebasaga," the statement said.

"It will be held at Syria Park in Nausori from November 2 to 4 and will prominently feature a bilibili race.

"The Rewa Festival was created to help achieve development goals with the help of its newly established Non-Government Organisation Rewa Care."

There is an estimated audience of about 40,000 people at the three-day event.