Fiji Time: 8:58 PM on Friday 13 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Confederacy to launch bilibili race and Rewa festival

ALISI VUCAGO
Friday, October 13, 2017

Update: 4:05PM MEMBERS of the Burebasaga confederacy have an exciting event to look forward to next week.

The event is the Bilibili race and the Rewa Festival?s social media and logo launch which will take place on October 17.

A statement by the Rewa Festival Organising Committee said the launch will be conducted by the Gone Marama Bale na Roko Tui Dreketi  Ro Teimumu Kepa at the Rewa Provincial Council compound in Lomanikoro, Rewa.

"The Rewa Festival is the inaugural event for the province of Rewa with the involvement of all of Burebasaga," the statement said.

"It will be held at Syria Park in Nausori from November 2 to 4 and will prominently feature a bilibili race.

"The Rewa Festival was created to help achieve development goals with the help of its newly established Non-Government Organisation Rewa Care."

There is an estimated audience of about 40,000 people at the three-day event.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.61810.5991
JPY 56.199953.1999
GBP 0.37220.3642
EUR 0.41860.4066
NZD 0.70080.6678
AUD 0.63640.6114
USD 0.49700.4800

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 6th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 30 officers dismissed from force
  2. $8m drugs seized
  3. Singh resigns
  4. First time
  5. Strike looms
  6. 74 nurses graduate with nursing degrees
  7. Diver dead
  8. Testing ground
  9. Armed conflict laws forum
  10. Children miss out after fire destroys classrooms

Top Stories this Week

  1. Tears of 9 years Sunday (08 Oct)
  2. 'Demolition man' Sunday (08 Oct)
  3. Fiji at heart Tuesday (10 Oct)
  4. Fijian families lose homes in California wildfires Tuesday (10 Oct)
  5. Use card and cash Monday (09 Oct)
  6. Forced sex Saturday (07 Oct)
  7. A-G accuses newspaper of sensationalising story Saturday (07 Oct)
  8. Massive pack Monday (09 Oct)
  9. Mother fights back Tuesday (10 Oct)
  10. 'Hell on Earth' Thursday (12 Oct)