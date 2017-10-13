No authority to refuse secret ballot: PDP

Update: 3:52PM THE People's Democratic Party has called on the Registrar of Fiji Trade Union Congress to do her job by receiving the notice to conduct a secret ballot and to supervise the ballot.
This was
after the Fiji Trade Union Congress planned a rally for October 21 to publicly
show their grievances towards the breaches of the fundamental rights of
workers.
PDP leader
Lynda Tabuya said the registrar had no authority whatsoever in law to deny or
refuse a notice of secret ballot.
"She also
has no authority to demand that unions negotiate first with government before
conducting a secret ballot," Ms Tabuya said.
?The rights
of workers are not just union issues. These are everyday issues that affect
every citizen in this country. it is about issues of the common people," she
added.