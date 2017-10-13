No authority to refuse secret ballot: PDP

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:52PM THE People's Democratic Party has called on the Registrar of Fiji Trade Union Congress to do her job by receiving the notice to conduct a secret ballot and to supervise the ballot.

This was after the Fiji Trade Union Congress planned a rally for October 21 to publicly show their grievances towards the breaches of the fundamental rights of workers.

PDP leader Lynda Tabuya said the registrar had no authority whatsoever in law to deny or refuse a notice of secret ballot.

"She also has no authority to demand that unions negotiate first with government before conducting a secret ballot," Ms Tabuya said.

?The rights of workers are not just union issues. These are everyday issues that affect every citizen in this country. it is about issues of the common people," she added.