Advice issued against banned fireworks

ALISI VUCAGO
Friday, October 13, 2017

Update: 3:24PM WITH the festival of lights approaching, the Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources have reminded the public that fireworks are not toys but are dangerous goods and it should always be used with care.

Director Mineral Development Dr Raijeli Taga highlighted the penalties for sale and use of banned fireworks.

"Fireworks are listed as class 4 in the Explosives Act 1937 Class 1.3 for electronic initiated fireworks and 1.4 for consumer or public sales fireworks," Dr Taga said.

"Maximum penalties in accordance to the Explosives Act 1937, the minister may impose penalties in the case of importation, exporting or manufacturing and explosive a fine of $800 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding 2 years, whereas possession, storing, using or transporting explosives,  a fine of $400 or imprisonment for term not exceeding one year.

"In case of a person selling an explosive, a fine of $400 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding 1 year and in any other case a fine of $100."

Dr Taga reiterated that fireworks should not be sold to under 18 year olds and should always be used with adult supervision at all times while also respecting the permitted hours of use.

Fiji Competition and Consumer Commission CEO Joel Abraham said the commission did not enforce the sale and use of banned products. 

"We encourage consumers to stay vigilant while shopping and ensure that they shop around and compare prices to get value for money," he said.

"It is important to check products for expiry and near expiry and I encourage consumers to report any issues they may have."








