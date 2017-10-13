Fiji Time: 8:58 PM on Friday 13 October

Weather watch: Showers forecast for towns and cities

TALEBULA KATE
Friday, October 13, 2017

Update: 2:58PM THE major cities and towns will be experiencing some showers over the weekend.

The weather bulletin issued from the National Weather Forecasting Centre in Nadi at 10:45am today says a weak trough of low pressure lies slow moving to the East of the group. 

And associated cloud and showers are expected to affect the eastern parts of the group from tonight.

The outlook for Sunday for Navua, Suva and Nausori, there will be cloudy periods with brief showers while it will be fine apart from isolated afternoon or evening showers for Nadi, Lautoka and Ba.

As for Labasa, the outlook for Sunday will be fine apart from afternoon or evening showers and cloudy periods with some showers in Savusavu.

Meanwhile, a strong wind warning remains in force for Rotuma waters.








