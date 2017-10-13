Flying Fijians named

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Airways Drua Frank Lomani cools down at the Damodar City Aquatic Centre in Suva today. Picture: JONA KONATACI

Update: 2:55PM THE Fiji Rugby Union has released the names of a strong Fiji Airways Flying Fijians team for the Fiji November Internationals 2017.

The team consists of both local and overseas-based players and sees the inclusion of Fiji Airways Drua players, Joeli Veitayaki, Mosese Ducivaki, Ratunaisa Navuma, Mosese Voka, Frank Lomani and Alivereti Veitokani.

Also included in the side are New Zealand-based Ropate Rinakama and Toulouse-based Semi Kunatani.

Coach John McKee says that he is very pleased to announce a strong squad to represent Fiji in the Fiji Airways Flying Fijians November tour to Europe and in what will be a very challenging Test Series.

Flying Fijians squad:

Campese Ma'afu, Peni Ravai, Joeli Veitayaki, Tuapati Talemaitoga, Ratunaisa Navuma, Sunia Koto, Ropate Rinakama, Mosese Ducivaki, Manasa Saulo, Leone Nakarawa, Tevita Cavubati, Apisalome Ratuniyarawa, Dominiko Waqaniburotu, Peceli Yato, Mosese Voka, Nemani Nagusa, Akapusi Qera, Semi Kunatani, Henry Seniloli, Frank Lomani, Nikola Matawalu, Ben Volavola, Alivereti Veitokani, Jale Vatubua, Levani Botia, Asaeli Tikoirotuma, Vereniki Goneva, Patrick Osborne, Josua Tuisova, Timoci Nagusa, and Kini Murimurivalu.