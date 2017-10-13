Fiji Time: 8:58 PM on Friday 13 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Flying Fijians named

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Friday, October 13, 2017

Update: 2:55PM THE Fiji Rugby Union has released the names of a strong Fiji Airways Flying Fijians team for the Fiji November Internationals 2017.

The team consists of both local and overseas-based players and sees the inclusion of Fiji Airways Drua players, Joeli Veitayaki, Mosese Ducivaki, Ratunaisa Navuma, Mosese Voka, Frank Lomani and Alivereti Veitokani. 

Also included in the side are New Zealand-based Ropate Rinakama and Toulouse-based Semi Kunatani.

Coach John McKee says that he is very pleased to announce a strong squad to represent Fiji in the Fiji Airways Flying Fijians November tour to Europe and in what will be a very challenging Test Series.

Flying Fijians squad:

Campese Ma'afu, Peni Ravai, Joeli Veitayaki, Tuapati Talemaitoga, Ratunaisa Navuma, Sunia Koto, Ropate Rinakama, Mosese Ducivaki, Manasa Saulo, Leone Nakarawa, Tevita Cavubati, Apisalome Ratuniyarawa, Dominiko Waqaniburotu, Peceli Yato, Mosese Voka, Nemani Nagusa, Akapusi Qera, Semi Kunatani, Henry Seniloli, Frank Lomani, Nikola Matawalu, Ben Volavola, Alivereti Veitokani, Jale Vatubua, Levani Botia, Asaeli Tikoirotuma, Vereniki Goneva, Patrick Osborne, Josua Tuisova, Timoci Nagusa, and Kini Murimurivalu.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.61810.5991
JPY 56.199953.1999
GBP 0.37220.3642
EUR 0.41860.4066
NZD 0.70080.6678
AUD 0.63640.6114
USD 0.49700.4800

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 6th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 30 officers dismissed from force
  2. $8m drugs seized
  3. Singh resigns
  4. First time
  5. Strike looms
  6. 74 nurses graduate with nursing degrees
  7. Diver dead
  8. Testing ground
  9. Armed conflict laws forum
  10. Children miss out after fire destroys classrooms

Top Stories this Week

  1. Tears of 9 years Sunday (08 Oct)
  2. 'Demolition man' Sunday (08 Oct)
  3. Fiji at heart Tuesday (10 Oct)
  4. Fijian families lose homes in California wildfires Tuesday (10 Oct)
  5. Use card and cash Monday (09 Oct)
  6. Forced sex Saturday (07 Oct)
  7. A-G accuses newspaper of sensationalising story Saturday (07 Oct)
  8. Massive pack Monday (09 Oct)
  9. Mother fights back Tuesday (10 Oct)
  10. 'Hell on Earth' Thursday (12 Oct)