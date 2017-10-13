Solomon Is Police prepare for second UN deployment

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The five new RSIPF officers for the UN mission on parade. Picture: SUPPLIED/RSIPF

Update: 2:45PM THE Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) has commissioned its second deployment of five officers to the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission in Darfur, Sudan during a parade at the Rove Police Headquarters in Honiara today.

The parade was also to officially welcome back the first deployment of five officers who returned last month after spending one year in Sudan.

The five officers were each awarded the RSIPF International Law Enforcement Cooperation Medal in recognition of their contributions to the United Nations.

Solomon Is Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, Minister of Police, National Security and Correctional Services Moses Garu, senior government and RSIPF officers as well as family members of the soon to be deployed officers attended the parade.

RSIPF Commissioner Matthew Varley congratulated the five officers who had returned from the UN Mission and the officers in the second deployment.

"The deployment on the UN Peacekeeping Mission marks a great achievement for Solomon Islands and in particular the RSIPF for being able to participate in such an international deployment," Commissioner Varley said.

"The RSIPF has aspired to be part of the UN Mission for some time and with the support and drive by our government and other stakeholders, we were able to fulfill the expectations of the UN.

"To the returned officers, thank you for rendering your services to the UN Mission on behalf of our people. We are so proud of the professionalism, which you displayed during your deployment.

"To the second deployment, I congratulate you for successfully meeting all the criteria that was required of you. It was not easy but you have stepped up to the mark.

"As you now prepare to leave the country, I want to remind you that the RSIPF and the country are expecting you to be our ambassadors at the international level.

"We expect you to fly our national flag high at the UN. We ask you to display professionalism at all times."

He said the Force had nominated eight officers for the second deployment, including several female officers but the UN decided to take only five of them.

The RSIPF Officers on the second UN deployment include team leader Senior Sergeant Tex Tafoa, Sergeant Nelson Kalea, Police Constable Gregory Kisina, Police Constable Berry Vona and Police Constable Joseph Poleita.

The officers are expected to leave Honiara on October 21.