Reddy is new Fiji FA vice president

Update: 1:29PM NASINU Football Association president Jiten Reddy was elected as the new vice president of Fiji FA during the 79th ordinary congress in Lautoka today.

He defeated Tailevu Naitasiri's Sandeep Roy during the elections for the Southern Division.

Jitendra Kumar retained his Western Division presidency after beating Navneeda Gounder during the count.

Girja Prasad remains the Northern vice president.

His opponent Edwin Rama was technically ruled out after he failed to meet the constitutional requirements.

Susan Wise was appointed as the woman vice president.

FIFA requires at least one woman to serve as an executive member of the association.