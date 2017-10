/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Year 1 and Year 2 students of Labasa Primary School during the family fun day at the school today. Picture: LUISA QIOLEVU

Update: 1:19PM STUDENTS of Labasa Primary School celebrated Family Day, Teachers Day, Children's Day and Fiji Day at their school this morning.

This a series of annual events where the school invite parents and family members to join the students for the celebration.

Assistant headteacher Lepua Tuinayau said the celebration was meant for everyone.

"This is a time where we get to spend together as a Labasa Primary School family," she said.