Fiji Bati focused on defence

+ Enlarge this image Vodafone Fiji Bati player Ben Nakubuwai tries to make his way past defence during their team training session at Albert Park in Suva this week. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

Update: 12:42PM THE VODAFONE Fiji Bati team is focused on their defense to stop the Papua New Guineans and Aussies.

Team coach Mick Potter said they were focused on their devotion and defence was the main thing on the field.

"Control the ball and you don't have to do as much defence. So defence is the hardest part of the game," Potter said.

Meanwhile, the Papua New Guinea Kumuls are having their Captain's run at the ANZ stadium now before they will have a meet and greet with fans at 3.15pm at John Wesley College in Raiwaqa today.