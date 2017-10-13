Fiji Time: 8:58 PM on Friday 13 October

Fiji Bati focused on defence

ALISI VUCAGO
Friday, October 13, 2017

Update: 12:42PM THE VODAFONE Fiji Bati team is focused on their defense to stop the Papua New Guineans and Aussies.

Team coach Mick Potter said they were focused on their devotion and defence was the main thing on the field.

"Control the ball and you don't have to do as much defence. So defence is the hardest part of the game," Potter said.

Meanwhile, the Papua New Guinea Kumuls are having their Captain's run at the ANZ stadium now before they will have a meet and greet with fans at 3.15pm at John Wesley College in Raiwaqa today.








