Energy use compared to hotel operational costs

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:37PM ENERGY usage can account for 60 per cent of the operational costs for a typical hotel or motel in the Pacific.

This was an eye-opening discussion revealed at the South-South capacity building and knowledge exchange program that took place in Suva last week.

In a statement by the Pacific Community (SPC), participants explored opportunities to expand their business models and learnt how the newly-established Pacific Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (PCREEE) could provide them with ongoing support in networking and coordination efforts.

"Electrical contractors and renewable energy system distributors made up the majority of the participants. However, the importance of energy efficiency to a broad range of business areas was evident," it said.

Green Energy Solutions in the Marshall Islands representative William Reiher said as a provider of energy audit services to hotels and commercial buildings in Majuro, he was impressed with the potential of renewable energy for his work.

"I provide them with more energy efficient air conditioners, lights, and maintenance services but I am struggling to meet the demands," Mr Reiher said.

"Looking at the success of the Suva-based CBS Power Solutions and Sunergise, I can see an opportunity for the use of renewable energy."

There were 20 private sector energy businesses from around the Pacific present at the event.