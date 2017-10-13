Fiji launches national disaster awareness week

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Defence Minister Inoke Kubuabola cuts the cake with other guests at the launch of the National Disaster Awareness Week, Fiji National Humanitarian Policy, and the Fiji Tsunami Response Plan in Suva today. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

Update: 12:31PM THE National Disaster Awareness Week was launched by Minister for Defence and National Security Ratu Inoke Kubuabola at Ratu Sukuna Park in Suva this morning.

With the theme, 'Be Tsunami Ready', Ratu Inoke said because tsunamis could hit with very little or no warning, adequate preparedness was important.

"Before disaster strikes, it is vitally important for every Fijian to already have a plan in place: know what to do, where to go, and who to talk to when in need of assistance during these times," Ratu Inoke said.

"Tsunamis have the greatest potential to have a devastating impact a large segment of Fiji's population."