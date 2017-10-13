Fiji Time: 8:58 PM on Friday 13 October

Fiji launches national disaster awareness week

AQELA SUSU
Friday, October 13, 2017

Update: 12:31PM THE National Disaster Awareness Week was launched by Minister for Defence and National Security Ratu Inoke Kubuabola at Ratu Sukuna Park in Suva this morning.

With the theme, 'Be Tsunami Ready', Ratu Inoke said because tsunamis could hit with very little or no warning, adequate preparedness was important.

"Before disaster strikes, it is vitally important for every Fijian to already have a plan in place: know what to do, where to go, and who to talk to when in need of assistance during these times," Ratu Inoke said.

"Tsunamis have the greatest potential to have a devastating impact a large segment of Fiji's population."








