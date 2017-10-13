Fiji Time: 8:58 PM on Friday 13 October

Labour ministry available to assist FASA and ATS

TIMOCI VULA
Friday, October 13, 2017

Update: 12:11PM FIJI'S Ministry of Employment, Productivity, and Industrial Relations says it is available to assist the Federated Airline Staff Association (FASA) and Air Terminal Services (ATS) to reach best possible solutions within the ambit of good faith employment relations and dialogue.

Minister Jone Usamate made this comment in a statement issued last night after members of FASA have their union representatives the mandate to a strike action.

The Fiji Times reported today that as many as 370 out of the 588 FASA members made their intentions known at a secret ballot held at ATS on Wednesday.

Mr Usamate had urged both parties to continue to engage in good faith dialogue to implement the Settlement Agreement reached by the Parties through the mediation process conducted by the ministry.

He said he had met the parties last week and now urged them to engage in good faith in line with the provisions of the Employment Relations Act 2007 and the spirit of good faith employment relations.   

"The Fijian Government has always ensured that workers in Fiji are given the best terms and conditions of employment and better pay to carry out their work in accordance with the Government's vision of building a better Fiji," Mr Usamate said. 

He said disputes could be resolved through good faith dialogue using the mechanism provided under the Employment Relations Act 2007. 








