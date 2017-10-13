Fiji Time: 8:58 PM on Friday 13 October

Limited time fails to dampen Fiji Bati spirit

ALISI VUCAGO
Friday, October 13, 2017

Update: 11:53AM THE limited training time they had did not dampen the Vodafone Fiji Bati's spirit to play their best at tomorrow's Pacific Tri-Nations Test in Suva against the Papua New Guinea Kumuls and the Australian Kangaroos.

At this morning's Captains run at the ANZ National Stadium, Fiji Bati captain Kevin Naiqama said preparations for the event had surpassed his expectations.

"This is the first time that we are playing together and we have only had three training sessions to prepare and with that limited time, I thought we've done as good as we could have, given we've had only a little time to work with," Naiqama said.

"Everyone is going to run this week which is good, the boys are just looking forward to getting out there and representing their country.

"Our main focus is our defense, getting our spacing right and also our structure, just executing our plays."

