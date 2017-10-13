Fiji Time: 8:58 PM on Friday 13 October

Weather watch: Air temperature to fluctuate

TALEBULA KATE
Friday, October 13, 2017

Update: 11:47AM AIR temperatures are expected to fluctuate around normal across the Fiji group during both October to December 2017 and January to March 2018 periods.

This was revealed in the October 2017 issue of the Fiji Climate Outlook released today by the Fiji Meteorological Station in Nadi.

The outlook also shows that generally, average rainfall is favoured over most parts of the country during the October to December 2017 period, while the outlooks are not biased towards either significantly wetter or drier than average conditions through the January to March 2018 period.

Considering the onset of the wet season in November, model outlook and anticipated weak La Nina development, rainfall activity is likely to increase in the Fiji region over the coming three months.

Meanwhile, the sea surface temperature in the Fiji region is likely to be normal or above normal during the October to December 2017 period.








