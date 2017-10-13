EU to be represented at Fiji pre-COP dialogue

/ Front page / News

Update: 11:43AM THE European Union looks forward to the ministerial dialogue at the pre-COP event that will take place in Nadi from October 17-18.

This dialogue event comes ahead of the UN climate conference (COP23) that will take place in Bonn, Germany, next month.

A statement from the EU stated the meeting was the final step in the preparations for COP23.

"Fiji knows first-hand the effects of climate change and we look forward to its leadership as Presidency of COP23," Climate Action and Energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete said.

"At the conference next month, the international community will need to demonstrate its continued commitment to the Paris Agreement and make substantive progress on the work program for its implementation."

Mr Canete and Estonian Environment Minister Siim Kiisler will represent the European Union and its member States to the event.

COP23 will be held in Germany from November 6-17.