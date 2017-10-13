Fiji Time: 8:58 PM on Friday 13 October

Elderly dementia patient missing from Wellington rest home

TIMOCI VULA
Friday, October 13, 2017

Update: 11:37AM JOHNSONVILLE, Wellington: POLICE are searching for an elderly man who left his rest home yesterday afternoon and failed to return.

Wellington Police's Sergeant Matt Wheble said 66-year-old Graham Penny left the rest home at Johnsonville around 4.30pm.

Sgt Wheble said Mr Penny suffered from dementia and his family was very concerned for his safety.

He said Police had made enquiries overnight to locate Mr Penny but unfortunately had no luck.

"We are this morning searching in the area around the rest home and in other parts across Wellington and Lower Hutt," Sgt Wheble said in a Police report issued this morning.

"We ask that members of the public to keep an eye out for Mr Penny and contact us immediately via 111 if they find him."

Members of the public who may have other information that may help locate Mr Penny are advised to call Wellington Police on 04 381 2000.








