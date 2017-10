/ Front page / News

Update: 11:29AM THE FemLINKPacific Labasa Office will celebrate the International Rural Women's Day where they will award the Prize Winner of the Women's World Summit Foundation - WWSF for Creativity in Rural Life.

A statement from the organisation revealed that throughout the globe, there were only 10 women selected out of the 500 women that were shortlisted in Geneva and that one of their Labasa members had been chosen from the Pacific.

The event will begin next Monday.