Fiji Time: 11:04 AM on Friday 13 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Rainima wraps up preparations

Travis Ronnie
Friday, October 13, 2017

THE final preparations for Miss World Fiji Nanise Rainima concluded last week with a photo shoot that was styled by Ash Phaneuf of Hair and Make Up Perfectionist in Nadi.

The photo shoot, which was titled "Marama", was done to celebrate the power of Fijian women including status and femininity.

Ms Phaneuf said it was a successful shoot and an absolute joy to work with Ms Rainima before she flew to the Miss World contest in China.

"I used lots of local materials for the shoot and worked with her natural beauty to bring to life the creative vision I had for this shoot, which was well executed."

Photographer Rob Rickman was the eye behind the lens and captured the photo of the day.

Meanwhile, Ms Rainima will depart for the 67th Miss World contest next Wednesday.

The Miss World contest will air live on FBC TV on November 19 at 12 am.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.61810.5991
JPY 56.199953.1999
GBP 0.37220.3642
EUR 0.41860.4066
NZD 0.70080.6678
AUD 0.63640.6114
USD 0.49700.4800

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 6th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 30 officers dismissed from force
  2. Strike looms
  3. Singh resigns
  4. $8m drugs seized
  5. Testing ground
  6. Diver dead
  7. 74 nurses graduate with nursing degrees
  8. First time
  9. Armed conflict laws forum
  10. Children miss out after fire destroys classrooms

Top Stories this Week

  1. Tears of 9 years Sunday (08 Oct)
  2. 'Demolition man' Sunday (08 Oct)
  3. Fiji at heart Tuesday (10 Oct)
  4. Fijian families lose homes in California wildfires Tuesday (10 Oct)
  5. Forced sex Saturday (07 Oct)
  6. A-G accuses newspaper of sensationalising story Saturday (07 Oct)
  7. Use card and cash Monday (09 Oct)
  8. Massive pack Monday (09 Oct)
  9. 'Hell on Earth' Thursday (12 Oct)
  10. Mother fights back Tuesday (10 Oct)