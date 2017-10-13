Rainima wraps up preparations

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Miss World Fiji Nanise Rainima in a photoshoot titled 'Marama' - was done to celebrate the power of Fijian women including status and femininity. Picture: Supplied

THE final preparations for Miss World Fiji Nanise Rainima concluded last week with a photo shoot that was styled by Ash Phaneuf of Hair and Make Up Perfectionist in Nadi.

The photo shoot, which was titled "Marama", was done to celebrate the power of Fijian women including status and femininity.

Ms Phaneuf said it was a successful shoot and an absolute joy to work with Ms Rainima before she flew to the Miss World contest in China.

"I used lots of local materials for the shoot and worked with her natural beauty to bring to life the creative vision I had for this shoot, which was well executed."

Photographer Rob Rickman was the eye behind the lens and captured the photo of the day.

Meanwhile, Ms Rainima will depart for the 67th Miss World contest next Wednesday.

The Miss World contest will air live on FBC TV on November 19 at 12 am.