Fiji Time: 11:04 AM on Friday 13 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

9 years in jail for rape

Mere Naleba
Friday, October 13, 2017

RAPE of children is a very serious offence and it seems to be very prevalent in Fiji, says a High Court judge.

This was the message given by the court to an 18-year-old man found guilty of one count of rape and another of attempting to commit rape on his eight-year-old cousin.

In sentencing the man to nine years, 10 months and 20 days for the first count and four years imprisonment for the second count to be served concurrently, Justice Aruna Aluthge said courts and society did not condone any form of sexual assault on children.

"Not only the offender himself but potential offenders must be deterred. The sentence must send a clear warning to society," Justice Aluthge said.

Justice Aluthge said he was mindful of the accused person's youth and chances of rehabilitation.

The court heard that on July 8, 2013, the accused person accompanied his young cousin to help sell dhania for his pocket money.

The man took his cousin to a mango tree and performed sexual acts on the young boy.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.61810.5991
JPY 56.199953.1999
GBP 0.37220.3642
EUR 0.41860.4066
NZD 0.70080.6678
AUD 0.63640.6114
USD 0.49700.4800

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 6th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 30 officers dismissed from force
  2. Strike looms
  3. Singh resigns
  4. $8m drugs seized
  5. Testing ground
  6. Diver dead
  7. 74 nurses graduate with nursing degrees
  8. First time
  9. Armed conflict laws forum
  10. Children miss out after fire destroys classrooms

Top Stories this Week

  1. Tears of 9 years Sunday (08 Oct)
  2. 'Demolition man' Sunday (08 Oct)
  3. Fiji at heart Tuesday (10 Oct)
  4. Fijian families lose homes in California wildfires Tuesday (10 Oct)
  5. Forced sex Saturday (07 Oct)
  6. A-G accuses newspaper of sensationalising story Saturday (07 Oct)
  7. Use card and cash Monday (09 Oct)
  8. Massive pack Monday (09 Oct)
  9. 'Hell on Earth' Thursday (12 Oct)
  10. Mother fights back Tuesday (10 Oct)