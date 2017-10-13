9 years in jail for rape

/ Front page / News

RAPE of children is a very serious offence and it seems to be very prevalent in Fiji, says a High Court judge.

This was the message given by the court to an 18-year-old man found guilty of one count of rape and another of attempting to commit rape on his eight-year-old cousin.

In sentencing the man to nine years, 10 months and 20 days for the first count and four years imprisonment for the second count to be served concurrently, Justice Aruna Aluthge said courts and society did not condone any form of sexual assault on children.

"Not only the offender himself but potential offenders must be deterred. The sentence must send a clear warning to society," Justice Aluthge said.

Justice Aluthge said he was mindful of the accused person's youth and chances of rehabilitation.

The court heard that on July 8, 2013, the accused person accompanied his young cousin to help sell dhania for his pocket money.

The man took his cousin to a mango tree and performed sexual acts on the young boy.