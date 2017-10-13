Society plans for roadshows

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Cancer Society's Talei Osbourne (middle) with her co-workers Maraia McGoon and Kali Turagaiviu at the Morning tea event at Munro Leys last month. Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU

THE Fiji Cancer Society roadshow around Viti Levu will be held later this month with awareness and screenings being conducted for women.

FCS chief executive officer Belinda Chan said the society decided this year to change the focus during Pinktober from breast cancer awareness to Women Cancer Awareness Month, given the sudden rise in other women cancers particularly cervical cancer.

"Cancer is responsible for 10 per cent of deaths in Fiji and well over 1600 new cases are recorded annually and steadily increasing," she said.

Ms Chan said the FCS's challenge was to reduce these numbers through vigorous awareness campaigns and encouraging screenings.

"The major burden of disease in Fiji is from non-communicable diseases (NCDs). An estimated 79 per cent of deaths are because of NCDs and premature mortality from NCDs is rising," she said.

"Of these NCDs, cancer is the third leading cause of death behind cardiovascular diseases and diabetes. Breast and cervical cancer are the most common cancers in women in Fiji. For men it's prostate cancer, but colorectal cancer is on the rise."

Ms Chan said FCS's iconic "Bushells Fiji's Biggest Morning Tea" fundraiser was an ongoing event and she thanked the public and private sectors for supporting the initiative.

The roadshow will be held on October 23-27.