Lone fighter

+ Enlarge this image Breast cancer survivor Eparama Jale from Laqere,Nasinu at the Fiji Cancer Society in Suva yesterday. Picture: RAMA

CANCER survivor Eparama Jale battled alone after discovering that the small lump on his breast was cancerous.

Mr Jale, a divorcee, never thought that breast cancer could also happen to men, especially to him, and he was traumatised after being diagnosed with it two years ago.

"My breast got swollen and I went to the doctor and they told me that I have breast cancer," he said.

Even though he was living with his relatives in Laqere, Nasinu during those difficult times, Mr Jale battled alone in his fight against breast cancer.

"I live with my sister and her family and other relatives but I endured all the pain and struggles alone.

I took myself to the hospital for my regular check-up," he said. Mr Jale has a daughter from his previous marriage but she was not aware of her father's ordeal.

"I have a daughter but she did not know about my sickness because we have drifted apart after the divorce," he said.

Apart from his determined spirit during his fight against cancer, Mr Jale finds comfort in praying.

"I was so worried, I thought I was going to die and I prayed to God to give me strength," he said.

Mr Jale said he worked as a fisherman before but he had to quit his job.

"After the surgery, I couldn't work like I used to before especially with heavy chores. I currently have no job because I'm worried about my health," he said.

He said his life was never the same after he survived cancer and often felt down with his capability of performing daily tasks.

"I feel bad seeing people older than me still working and I can't do anything that they are doing," said Mr Jale.