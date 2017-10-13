Witnesses take stand

/ Front page / News

THE High Court in Suva yesterday heard how a man tried to stab his injured wife as neighbours carried her to a waiting car to be transported to the Ba Mission Hospital.

Mohammed Yasin is alleged to have stabbed his wife Maimun Nisha on November 16, 2014 at his sister's place in Vadravadra, Ba. Mr Yasin appeared before High Court judge Justice Salesi Temo.

Prosecution witness Manasa Ratu told the court that on the said morning he was painting Mr Yasin's sister Jaibul Nisha's neighbour's house.

He said at around 12 midday he took a break from painting and was smoking at the back of the house when he heard screams from Ms Nisha's house.

Mr Ratu said he saw Ms Nisha's housemaid Asenaca Cavunabutu running out of the house asking for help. He said as soon as he entered the bedroom, he saw a woman lying in a pool of blood on the floor.

Mr Ratu told the court that he tried to make the woman drink water but she could not and blood was oozing from her mouth and the left side of her neck.

The court heard that Mr Ratu, Ms Cavunabutu and two others lifted the injured woman into a waiting car.

He said while still trying to place the injured woman in the car, he saw Mr Yasin approaching them with a knife and tried to stab Maimun.

Mr Ratu said with the help of another prosecution witness Malakai Saba, they managed to pin down Mr Yasin and took the knife away from him.

Mr Saba also told the court that before he assisted in lifting Maimun to the car, he spoke with Mr Yasin, who allegedly told him that he committed the act because his wife was with another man, and he was fed up of her actions.

The trial continues today.