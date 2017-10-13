Fiji Time: 11:04 AM on Friday 13 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Police farewell Chinese ambassador

Aqela Susu
Friday, October 13, 2017

CHINA has been the country that stood beside the Fiji Police Force after the events of 2006, says Police Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho.

He made this statement after the police force bid farewell to the outgoing Chinese Ambassador to Fiji, Zhang Ping, at the police headquarters in Nasinu yesterday.

As part of the ceremony, Mr Zhang was accorded a guard of honour and a traditional iTaukei farewell by senior police officers.

Brig-Gen Qiliho said the force was sincerely thankful to the Chinese Government and its ambassador for their continued support in aid, equipment assistance and in capacity building training for police officers over the years.

"It's a sad moment for us today to farewell the Chinese Ambassador to Fiji," he said.

"China has been the country that stood beside the Fiji Police Force in particular when our traditional friends turned their backs on us after the events of 2006. But they stood by us and assisted us especially in policing.

Brig-Gen Qiliho commended the work done by the outgoing ambassador during his term in office and said the force looked forward to working closely with the new Chinese Ambassador.

Mr Zhang took up office in early 2015.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.61810.5991
JPY 56.199953.1999
GBP 0.37220.3642
EUR 0.41860.4066
NZD 0.70080.6678
AUD 0.63640.6114
USD 0.49700.4800

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 6th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 30 officers dismissed from force
  2. Strike looms
  3. Singh resigns
  4. $8m drugs seized
  5. Testing ground
  6. Diver dead
  7. 74 nurses graduate with nursing degrees
  8. First time
  9. Armed conflict laws forum
  10. Children miss out after fire destroys classrooms

Top Stories this Week

  1. Tears of 9 years Sunday (08 Oct)
  2. 'Demolition man' Sunday (08 Oct)
  3. Fiji at heart Tuesday (10 Oct)
  4. Fijian families lose homes in California wildfires Tuesday (10 Oct)
  5. Forced sex Saturday (07 Oct)
  6. A-G accuses newspaper of sensationalising story Saturday (07 Oct)
  7. Use card and cash Monday (09 Oct)
  8. Massive pack Monday (09 Oct)
  9. 'Hell on Earth' Thursday (12 Oct)
  10. Mother fights back Tuesday (10 Oct)