Police farewell Chinese ambassador

+ Enlarge this image Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho introduces his officers to Chinese ambassador to Fiji Zhang Ping during his farewell ceremony at the Fiji Police Force headquarters at Centerpoint on Thursday, October 12, 2017. Picture: JONACANI LA

CHINA has been the country that stood beside the Fiji Police Force after the events of 2006, says Police Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho.

He made this statement after the police force bid farewell to the outgoing Chinese Ambassador to Fiji, Zhang Ping, at the police headquarters in Nasinu yesterday.

As part of the ceremony, Mr Zhang was accorded a guard of honour and a traditional iTaukei farewell by senior police officers.

Brig-Gen Qiliho said the force was sincerely thankful to the Chinese Government and its ambassador for their continued support in aid, equipment assistance and in capacity building training for police officers over the years.

"It's a sad moment for us today to farewell the Chinese Ambassador to Fiji," he said.

"China has been the country that stood beside the Fiji Police Force in particular when our traditional friends turned their backs on us after the events of 2006. But they stood by us and assisted us especially in policing.

Brig-Gen Qiliho commended the work done by the outgoing ambassador during his term in office and said the force looked forward to working closely with the new Chinese Ambassador.

Mr Zhang took up office in early 2015.