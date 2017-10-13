Thief gets 3 years

Fiji Time: 11:04 AM on Friday 13 October

HIGH Court judge Justice Vincent Perera yesterday told a youth found guilty of burglary and theft that it was because of people like him the public had opted to cage themselves inside their homes using burglar bars.

Shavneel Prasad was sentenced to three years imprisonment with a non-parole period of two years.

While handing down the sentence, Justice Perera said property offences such as theft, burglary and robbery were prevalent in the country.

"Therefore, leniency with regard to the offences you have committed will send a wrong message to the society and will make the protection of the community more difficult," Justice Perera said.

The court heard that on July 9, last year, Prasad while working as a driver at Shivani Nandani Priyanka Fiji Ltd stole $8946.90 cash and a CCTV camera decoder.

Prasad had been remanded in custody for 57 days which has been deducted from the total imprisonment sentence.

He will serve two years and 10 months, and a non-parole period of one year and 10 months.








