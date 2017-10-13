Taxidriver pleads guilty, sentenced

/ Front page / News

A SUVA taxidriver will spend the next three years and four months behind bars after pleading guilty to one count of act with intent to cause grievous harm.

Aman Jeet Lal was handed down the sentence yesterday by Magistrate Shageeth Somaratne in the Suva Magistrates Court.

On February 9 last year, Lal while parking his taxi at the taxi stand behind MHCC complex in Suva, approached the complainant who is a fellow taxidriver.

Lal accused the complainant of passing abusive words and an indecent gesture with his fingers at him, which the complainant denied doing. The alleged incident happened three days prior to their meeting at the MHCC taxi stand. The court heard that Lal then punched the complainant and stabbed the complainant several times on his shoulder, neck and head.

The complaint was admitted at the CWM Hospital for three days.

Lal is eligible for parole after serving two years of his total imprisonment sentence.