Singh resigns

LAUTOKA lawyer Aman Ravindra Singh has resigned from the People's Democratic Party.

Mr Singh told The Fiji Times yesterday that the reason for his resignation from the party was "creative differences".

He was a founding member of the party in May 2013 and also the general secretary, a post he resigned from in April this year.

But he remained a member of the party's national board after resigning from the post of general secretary. Asked about his political future, he said: "It's something that I will need to consider.

"I currently haven't made any commitments elsewhere. I will take stock and weigh my options in the future," said Mr Singh.