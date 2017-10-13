Fiji Time: 11:04 AM on Friday 13 October

Letter upsets NFP

Tevita Vuibau
Friday, October 13, 2017

NATIONAL Federation Party leader Professor Biman Prasad says their complaint against the Fiji Sun for a letter published in the paper is not an attack on press freedom.

This is after the NFP lodged a police complaint yesterday accusing the daily of inciting communal antagonism against the NFP by publishing the letter.

Penned by Parmesh Prasad, the letter appeared on Monday, October 9.

But Prof Prasad said by stating the NFP, its leader and general secretary claim to represent only the interest of Hindus, the letter had created ill-will and intentionally designed to alienate members of other religious faiths from the party.

"The letter was written and published with malicious intentions purely designed to create ill will, hostility and hatred against the NFP, its members, office bearers, supporters, party elders and stalwarts, its leader and general secretary," he claimed.

Prof Prasad said the letter writer and by extension the Fiji Sun which published the letter were party to making false accusations against his party.

"Let me state very clearly that this is not in any way trying to muzzle freedom of expression.

"The party's long held values of freedom of the press and freedom of expression and the founders of this party have always worked for one Fiji and worked for creating harmony and peace and unity.

"And for Fiji Sun to allege that the NFP leader and the general secretary and the party represent the interests of one particular religion is not only malicious but inciteful and we believe that the law has been breached and we look forward to the outcome of the complaint."

