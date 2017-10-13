Letter upsets NFP

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image NFP vice president Shiromani Pricilla Singh, NFP president Pio Tikoduadua, and leader Biman Prasad after lodging a complaint to police at Central Police Station yesterday. Picture: JONA KONATACI

NATIONAL Federation Party leader Professor Biman Prasad says their complaint against the Fiji Sun for a letter published in the paper is not an attack on press freedom.

This is after the NFP lodged a police complaint yesterday accusing the daily of inciting communal antagonism against the NFP by publishing the letter.

Penned by Parmesh Prasad, the letter appeared on Monday, October 9.

But Prof Prasad said by stating the NFP, its leader and general secretary claim to represent only the interest of Hindus, the letter had created ill-will and intentionally designed to alienate members of other religious faiths from the party.

"The letter was written and published with malicious intentions purely designed to create ill will, hostility and hatred against the NFP, its members, office bearers, supporters, party elders and stalwarts, its leader and general secretary," he claimed.

Prof Prasad said the letter writer and by extension the Fiji Sun which published the letter were party to making false accusations against his party.

"Let me state very clearly that this is not in any way trying to muzzle freedom of expression.

"The party's long held values of freedom of the press and freedom of expression and the founders of this party have always worked for one Fiji and worked for creating harmony and peace and unity.

"And for Fiji Sun to allege that the NFP leader and the general secretary and the party represent the interests of one particular religion is not only malicious but inciteful and we believe that the law has been breached and we look forward to the outcome of the complaint."

