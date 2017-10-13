Fijians on alert

/ Front page / News

FIJIANS in Santa Rosa, California, US are still on alert as wildfires in the area continue to blaze a path of destruction across the counties.

Setaita Natai, who is a caretaker in Santa Rosa, said people there were still on emergency alert.

"We are still on emergency alert. Most of us who live there are told to keep away. Power is back on, but not gas," she said.

"In addition, the advise from the authorities, fire and police, is to try and minimise travel, so as to free up the freeways and other routes for emergency use and firefighting.

"Santa Rosa is in Sonoma County and the fire now is in the North and South of Santa Rosa."

For more on this story, purchase a copy of today's the Fiji Times or subscribe to our e-Edition.