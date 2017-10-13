Fiji Time: 11:04 AM on Friday 13 October

Mother, 45, grateful towards family support

Kalesi Mele
Friday, October 13, 2017

MERELITA Bakaloa, 45, turned to her children and hugged them after she graduated with a Bachelors Degree in Nursing yesterday.

It was a gesture of joy because she knew her success would not have been made possible without the support of her family.

She was among the 74 nurses who graduated with Bachelors in Nursing from the Sangam Institute of Technology College of Nursing and Health Care Education in Lautoka yesterday.

When Mrs Bakaloa decided to take up further studies a year ago, she knew she would face many challenges and would sacrifice a lot if she was to succeed.

It would mean longer working hours and also ensuring that the wellbeing and safety of her family is not compromised.

As she walked up to the podium to receive her award, it was all smiles as she knew all her hard work had not been in vain.

The smiles of her husband and children said it all.

