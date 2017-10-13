74 nurses graduate with nursing degrees

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Part of the graduates after the graduation ceremony of the Sangam Institute of Technology College of Nursing & Health Care Education in Lautoka yesterday. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

MAKING sacrifices and working long hours has paid off for 74 of the Western Division nurses who graduated with Bachelor in Nursing degree from the Sangam Institute of Technology College of Nursing and Health Care Education in Lautoka yesterday.

The degree program which started in 2012 was to allow nurses with diploma certificates to take bridging courses to attain a degree in nursing.

Decked in black graduation robes, students were all smiles yesterday as they lined up to receive their awards.

The institute's academic board chairman, Amraiya Naidu, said the graduates would serve as role models for nurses who would follow after them.

