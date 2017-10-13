Fiji Time: 11:04 AM on Friday 13 October

74 nurses graduate with nursing degrees

Kalesi Mele
Friday, October 13, 2017

MAKING sacrifices and working long hours has paid off for 74 of the Western Division nurses who graduated with Bachelor in Nursing degree from the Sangam Institute of Technology College of Nursing and Health Care Education in Lautoka yesterday.

The degree program which started in 2012 was to allow nurses with diploma certificates to take bridging courses to attain a degree in nursing.

Decked in black graduation robes, students were all smiles yesterday as they lined up to receive their awards.

The institute's academic board chairman, Amraiya Naidu, said the graduates would serve as role models for nurses who would follow after them.

The institute's academic board chairman, Amraiya Naidu, said the graduates would serve as role models for nurses who would follow after them.








