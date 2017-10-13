Farmers rue dry spell

/ Front page / News

A DRY spell in the Western Division has left dairy farmers in Tavua high and dry and constantly searching for water for their livestock.

Koro Naba Rua resident and rural advisory councilor Hirdesh Nand said the small creeks they used to depend on had dried up.

As a result most farmers in the area walk their cattle a kilometre or more to the nearest river for a drink.

The lack of rain has also caused poor pasture growth, increase in weight loss for their cattle and some have eventually died.

Mr Nand said their water woes began in August. He said water cartage of 1000 litres a week to their homes was not enough to sustain them.

"Water delivered is only for household consumption," he said.

"We need water for our cattle because we are dairy farmers and we depend on our livestock for our livelihood."

Mr Nand said the remaining greener pasture was not sufficient for stock maintenance.

For more on this story, purchase a copy of today's the Fiji Times or subscribe to our e-Edition.