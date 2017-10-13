Fiji Time: 11:04 AM on Friday 13 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Farmers rue dry spell

Kalesi Mele
Friday, October 13, 2017

A DRY spell in the Western Division has left dairy farmers in Tavua high and dry and constantly searching for water for their livestock.

Koro Naba Rua resident and rural advisory councilor Hirdesh Nand said the small creeks they used to depend on had dried up.

As a result most farmers in the area walk their cattle a kilometre or more to the nearest river for a drink.

The lack of rain has also caused poor pasture growth, increase in weight loss for their cattle and some have eventually died.

Mr Nand said their water woes began in August. He said water cartage of 1000 litres a week to their homes was not enough to sustain them.

"Water delivered is only for household consumption," he said.

"We need water for our cattle because we are dairy farmers and we depend on our livestock for our livelihood."

Mr Nand said the remaining greener pasture was not sufficient for stock maintenance.

For more on this story, purchase a copy of today's the Fiji Times or subscribe to our e-Edition.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.61810.5991
JPY 56.199953.1999
GBP 0.37220.3642
EUR 0.41860.4066
NZD 0.70080.6678
AUD 0.63640.6114
USD 0.49700.4800

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 6th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 30 officers dismissed from force
  2. Strike looms
  3. Singh resigns
  4. $8m drugs seized
  5. Testing ground
  6. Diver dead
  7. 74 nurses graduate with nursing degrees
  8. First time
  9. Armed conflict laws forum
  10. Children miss out after fire destroys classrooms

Top Stories this Week

  1. Tears of 9 years Sunday (08 Oct)
  2. 'Demolition man' Sunday (08 Oct)
  3. Fiji at heart Tuesday (10 Oct)
  4. Fijian families lose homes in California wildfires Tuesday (10 Oct)
  5. Forced sex Saturday (07 Oct)
  6. A-G accuses newspaper of sensationalising story Saturday (07 Oct)
  7. Use card and cash Monday (09 Oct)
  8. Massive pack Monday (09 Oct)
  9. 'Hell on Earth' Thursday (12 Oct)
  10. Mother fights back Tuesday (10 Oct)