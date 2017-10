/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Rice farmers in Dreketi on a farm affected by the long dry spell in the North. Picture: SUPPLIED

THE dry spell experienced in the Northern Division will delay replanting of rice in Macuata Province.

Rewa Rice Ltd manager Ashrit Pratap said they had no problems with harvesting the crops already on farms in Dreketi.

"But it is the replanting program that is affected because there is not enough water to plant rice," he said.

"We need a lot of water to plant rice in the area.

