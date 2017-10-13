Chand fights effects of climate change

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Miss Labasa 2017 Sheral Chand plants a tree at the Labasa market foreshore yesterday. Picture: LUISA QIOLEVU.

SHERAL Chand, Labasa's queen to the Miss Fiji Pageant, believes everyone plays a role to combat the effects of climate change.

Over the past month she has been actively involved in a tree replanting program with students and stakeholders of Labasa.

Yesterday, she joined staff members of Labasa Town Council, including the special administrator Vijay Chand, to plant trees by the Labasa riverside.

"My project is basically to help combat effects of climate change and it is everyone's role because as a team we can achieve our goals," Ms Chand said.

"I have worked with students as well because I believe we need to teach them now about ways of saving our planet from the impacts of climate change.

"When we do a lot of replanting we also beautify our surrounding and town."

