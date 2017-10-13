Fiji Time: 11:04 AM on Friday 13 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Chand fights effects of climate change

Luisa Qiolevu
Friday, October 13, 2017

SHERAL Chand, Labasa's queen to the Miss Fiji Pageant, believes everyone plays a role to combat the effects of climate change.

Over the past month she has been actively involved in a tree replanting program with students and stakeholders of Labasa.

Yesterday, she joined staff members of Labasa Town Council, including the special administrator Vijay Chand, to plant trees by the Labasa riverside.

"My project is basically to help combat effects of climate change and it is everyone's role because as a team we can achieve our goals," Ms Chand said.

"I have worked with students as well because I believe we need to teach them now about ways of saving our planet from the impacts of climate change.

"When we do a lot of replanting we also beautify our surrounding and town."

For more on this story, purchase a copy of today's the Fiji Times or subscribe to our e-Edition.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.61810.5991
JPY 56.199953.1999
GBP 0.37220.3642
EUR 0.41860.4066
NZD 0.70080.6678
AUD 0.63640.6114
USD 0.49700.4800

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 6th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 30 officers dismissed from force
  2. Strike looms
  3. Singh resigns
  4. $8m drugs seized
  5. Testing ground
  6. Diver dead
  7. 74 nurses graduate with nursing degrees
  8. First time
  9. Armed conflict laws forum
  10. Children miss out after fire destroys classrooms

Top Stories this Week

  1. Tears of 9 years Sunday (08 Oct)
  2. 'Demolition man' Sunday (08 Oct)
  3. Fiji at heart Tuesday (10 Oct)
  4. Fijian families lose homes in California wildfires Tuesday (10 Oct)
  5. Forced sex Saturday (07 Oct)
  6. A-G accuses newspaper of sensationalising story Saturday (07 Oct)
  7. Use card and cash Monday (09 Oct)
  8. Massive pack Monday (09 Oct)
  9. 'Hell on Earth' Thursday (12 Oct)
  10. Mother fights back Tuesday (10 Oct)