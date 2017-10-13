LTA keeps an eye on speedsters

/ Front page / News

INCREASING reports of speeding along a populated residential area in Labasa has forced the Land Transport Authority team to keep close surveillance.

Residents of Nailawa have over the past years raised concerns with respective authorities about drivers who ignored the maximum speed limit of 60 kilometres zone in the area.

Landowner and sauturaga of the chiefly Labasa clan, Peni Raiqiso, said they had asked for humps to be constructed along the road.

For more on this story, purchase a copy of today's the Fiji Times or subscribe to our e-Edition.