Diver dead

/ Front page / News

MINISTER for Fisheries Semi Koroilavesau has pleaded with divers to respect the ban on underwater breathing apparatus (UBA).

His plea comes after reports of another death of a diver, who is believed to have had faulty underwater apparatus.

It is understood the man was diving in waters off Bua last week when he experienced problems with his UBA.

The deceased was buried yesterday at Nasea Village in Macuata.

Relatives, who preferred anonymity, claimed this was not the first time for the diver to experience problems with diving equipment.

"He had already been admitted in hospital and was in a coma a few times before, but sadly never learnt his lesson to stop using UBA," the relative claimed.

For more on this story, purchase a copy of today's the Fiji Times or subscribe to our e-Edition.