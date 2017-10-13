Fiji Time: 11:04 AM on Friday 13 October

Children miss out after fire destroys classrooms

Aqela Susu
Friday, October 13, 2017

ABOUT 200 Year 9 students of Lelean Memorial School in Nausori are expected to stay home today after their classrooms were destroyed in a fire late yesterday afternoon.

The school's vice principal, Marika Sovaki, last night confirmed an entire school building comprising five classrooms was destroyed in the fire.

"At around 4.40pm, the fire started in our Year 9 building," he said.

"No one was injured because the students had gone home already by then.

"According to two students who saw the fire, they saw a spark from the electric wiring in the classroom but the National Fire Authority and police are investigating the matter."

The cost of damage is estimated at $350,000.

