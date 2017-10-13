Fiji Time: 11:04 AM on Friday 13 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

$8m drugs seized

Aqela Susu
Friday, October 13, 2017

SINCE the opening of the detector dog unit at the Nadi International Airport in November last year, the Fiji Police Force has removed $8 million worth of methamphetamine off the streets.

This was revealed by Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho in an interview with The Fiji Times yesterday.

He said drugs was an issue that was not talked about, but was out there.

"In the past few months since we got our dog detector unit operational at Nadi airport, we've managed to remove $8m worth of those drugs off the streets. That has come through the mail system," Brig-Gen Qiliho said.

"We have to move into other areas, certainly our sea ports."

For more on this story, purchase a copy of today's the Fiji Times or subscribe to our e-Edition.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.61810.5991
JPY 56.199953.1999
GBP 0.37220.3642
EUR 0.41860.4066
NZD 0.70080.6678
AUD 0.63640.6114
USD 0.49700.4800

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 6th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 30 officers dismissed from force
  2. Strike looms
  3. Singh resigns
  4. $8m drugs seized
  5. Testing ground
  6. Diver dead
  7. 74 nurses graduate with nursing degrees
  8. First time
  9. Armed conflict laws forum
  10. Children miss out after fire destroys classrooms

Top Stories this Week

  1. Tears of 9 years Sunday (08 Oct)
  2. 'Demolition man' Sunday (08 Oct)
  3. Fiji at heart Tuesday (10 Oct)
  4. Fijian families lose homes in California wildfires Tuesday (10 Oct)
  5. Forced sex Saturday (07 Oct)
  6. A-G accuses newspaper of sensationalising story Saturday (07 Oct)
  7. Use card and cash Monday (09 Oct)
  8. Massive pack Monday (09 Oct)
  9. 'Hell on Earth' Thursday (12 Oct)
  10. Mother fights back Tuesday (10 Oct)