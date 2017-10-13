$8m drugs seized

/ Front page / News

SINCE the opening of the detector dog unit at the Nadi International Airport in November last year, the Fiji Police Force has removed $8 million worth of methamphetamine off the streets.

This was revealed by Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho in an interview with The Fiji Times yesterday.

He said drugs was an issue that was not talked about, but was out there.

"In the past few months since we got our dog detector unit operational at Nadi airport, we've managed to remove $8m worth of those drugs off the streets. That has come through the mail system," Brig-Gen Qiliho said.

"We have to move into other areas, certainly our sea ports."

