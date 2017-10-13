Amputation rates rise

/ Front page / News

AMPUTATION rates for people living with diabetes increased from 12.1 per cent to 12.6 per cent between 2015 and 2016.

This was revealed by Assistant Minister for Health and Medical Services, Alex O'Connor at the National Diabetes Symposium at the Novotel Suva Lami Bay yesterday.

Mr O'Connor said as a nation, Fijians needed to take action now to tackle NCDs to prevent the national situation where a person's limb was amputated in every eight hours in Fiji.

"According to the data collected by the Ministry's Health and Information Unit (HIU) in 2015, a total of 669 amputations were done and similarly in 2016, a total of 791 amputation numbers were recorded," he said.

"Diabetes in itself is a major NCD, which accounts for the second-highest rate of NCD-related deaths in Fiji.

"In 1980, the rate of Diabetes Mellitus was 10 per cent, in 2011, the rate has increased to 15.6 per cent."

He said this was a clear indication that there was a need for an alternative measure to contain this challenge.

