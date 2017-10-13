30 officers dismissed from force

/ Front page / News

AROUND 30 police officers have been dismissed by Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho since he took up office in 2015.

In an interview with The Fiji Times yesterday, he confirmed this number would rise with more than 80 case files against police officers before the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Brig-Gen Qiliho said this was part of his effort to ensure that police officers were not treated differently from ordinary citizens.

"If we do wrong, we do investigations as well. There have been a good number of police officers that I've removed from the institution for disciplinary issues," he said.

"Those have gone on the wrong side of the law. I'll be writing to the DPP soon, I have about 80 odd cases pending against police officers over the last few years.

"We are just cross checking some details with him and we are trying to get some closure to these cases."

