Strike looms

Felix Chaudhary
Friday, October 13, 2017

AIR Terminal Services (Fiji) Ltd workers have given their union representatives the mandate to take strike action.

As many as 370 out of the 588 Federated Airline Staff Association members made their intentions known at a secret ballot held at ATS on Wednesday.

FASA general secretary Vilikesa Naulumatua said the union had followed all the legal requirements leading up to the ballot.

"We have been given the green light with 368 members voting for strike action, three voting against and two invalid votes," he said.

"We are not going to take industrial action just for the sake of going on strike. Our members are just frustrated that negotiations for cost of living wage adjustments over the past decade and other issues have not been taken seriously by the company."

ATS chief executive officer Hare Mani said the company had backup plans to ensure flights into and out of the country would not be affected.

