2017 Courts IDC: Ba tops group in 2nd premier division

ZANZEER SINGH
Thursday, October 12, 2017

Update: 6:36PM BA topped the Group Two after the 2-all draw against Dreketi 2-1 in the second premier division match during the Courts Inter District Championship at Churchill Park in Lautoka this afternoon.

Dreketi shocked the favourites when Taniela Rakariva scored the opener.

Patrick Sarwan equalised for Ba. Malakai Rakula put the Men in Black in the front before half time. Dreketi maintained the pressure and levelled through Vikranth Chandra in the last ten minutes.

The third match between Rewa and Labasa is underway. Both teams are locked nil-all.








