2017 Courts IDC: Unbeaten Stallions book semi-final spot

Update: 6:33PM NADROGA, Navua, Savusavu and Tailevu/Naitasiri have qualified in the semi- finals of the Courts Inter District Championship Senior Division to be played at Lautoka?s Churchill Park on Saturday.

The Stallions completed the pool games unbeaten to top its pool while Savusavu finished second best. Navua defeated Seaqaqa 1-0 in its last pool game to top their pool followed by Tailevu/Naitasiri who downed Nadogo 1-0 this afternoon.

Nadroga will face Tailevu/Naitasiri at 10amy in the first semi-final followed by the Navua versus Savusavu semi final at 2pm.

Day Three results: Nadroga 1 Savusavu0, Rakiraki 2 Lami 1, Tailevu/Naitasiri 1 Nadogo 0, Navua 1 Seaqaqa 0