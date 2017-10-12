Kangaroos all geared up for test matches

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:31PM THE Australian Kangaroos have prepared well for this Saturday's test matches as it would also be a determining factor for the team that will play in their first match at the Rugby League World Cup.

Team member Aaron Woods said it was the first time for most of the players to be in Fiji with their families and they looked forward for the weekend competitions.

"We had a good training run last night, and we have another one tomorrow, as there are some spots up for grabs so you got to put your best foot forward if you want to start at that first game," he said.

"At the end of the day, it's about how you prepare for the tournament.

"And it's pretty cool knowing that we brought our partners and children and give them a little relaxation holiday while we are going to play."