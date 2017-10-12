Force bids farewell to outgoing Chinese ambassador

Update: 5:42PM THE Fiji Police Force this afternoon farewelled Chinese Ambassador to Fiji, Zhang Ping at the Police Headquarters in Centrepoint, Nasinu.
Mr Zhang was accorded a guard of honor and a traditional iTaukei farewell by senior officers of the Force.
Police
Commissioner, Brigadier- General Sitiveni Qiliho said it was a sad moment for
the Force as they farewelled the outgoing Ambassador.
"They've
assisted us in a great way, the Fiji Police Force in particular in aid and
capacity building and with training and equipment," he said.