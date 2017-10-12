Fiji Time: 11:04 PM on Thursday 12 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Force bids farewell to outgoing Chinese ambassador

AQELA SUSU
Thursday, October 12, 2017

Update: 5:42PM THE Fiji Police Force this afternoon farewelled Chinese Ambassador to Fiji, Zhang Ping at the Police Headquarters in Centrepoint, Nasinu.

Mr Zhang was accorded a guard of honor and a traditional iTaukei farewell by senior officers of the Force.

Police Commissioner, Brigadier- General Sitiveni Qiliho said it was a sad moment for the Force as they farewelled the outgoing Ambassador.

"They've assisted us in a great way, the Fiji Police Force in particular in aid and capacity building and with training and equipment," he said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.61620.5972
JPY 56.190153.1901
GBP 0.37230.3643
EUR 0.41660.4046
NZD 0.70390.6709
AUD 0.63760.6126
USD 0.49600.4790

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 6th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'Hell on Earth'
  2. Fijian overstayers
  3. NFP files complaint of inciting communal antagonism against Fiji Sun
  4. Fire breaks out at Lelean Memorial
  5. Dry spell concern
  6. Need for a sea wall
  7. Taiwan: Back Fiji
  8. NZ Immigration plans to deport intellectually-challenged Fijian
  9. Education best investment, says Tiko
  10. 13 cases of typhoid confirmed on Moturiki

Top Stories this Week

  1. Sold for sex Friday (06 Oct)
  2. Tears of 9 years Sunday (08 Oct)
  3. 'Demolition man' Sunday (08 Oct)
  4. Fiji at heart Tuesday (10 Oct)
  5. Fijian families lose homes in California wildfires Tuesday (10 Oct)
  6. A-G accuses newspaper of sensationalising story Saturday (07 Oct)
  7. Forced sex Saturday (07 Oct)
  8. Use card and cash Monday (09 Oct)
  9. Hard for the lazy Friday (06 Oct)
  10. Massive pack Monday (09 Oct)